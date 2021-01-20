The Rev. Mariann Babnis, 63, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. She was born Aug. 8, 1957, in Sharon, Pa., and graduated from Hickory High School in 1975.
In 1979, Babnis earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, where she was an award-winning public speaker as part of the Individual Events Speaking Team. In 1980, she earned a master’s degree at The Ohio University in communication/media studies.
Her early career landed her at NCTA — The Internet & Television Association in Washington, D.C., where she was director of association affairs responsible for grassroots advocacy. She received her calling to become a priest and graduated with a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in 2004. Babnis was ordained an Episcopal priest for the Diocese of Washington in January of 2005 in a ceremony at Washington National Cathedral.
“Rev. Mariann” was dedicated in her service to God. Whether ministering to parishioners, presiding at relatives’ or friends’ weddings and funerals, she supported her extended family, friends and parishioners with her gift of faith and spirituality. She also served on the board of the Washington Episcopal Clergy Association (WECA) from 2004 to 2008. Her last cure was as interim rector at All Saints Church and St. George’s Chapel in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Babnis had a deep interest in the arts and regularly enjoyed symphony and ballet performances at the Kennedy Center and other Washington theaters. She was active for a time with the Delaware Choral Society, practiced yoga and had recently become interested in pottery-making. She also had an intense interest in social-justice issues.
She had a strong love and commitment to her extended family. Everywhere Babnis traveled in her work as a priest, she gained new family and helped to bring many parishes through periods of transition. She will be remembered for her gregarious laugh, the warmth of her personality and her ability to connect with people. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Babnis was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Babnis and Catherine (Chmielowski) Babnis, and is survived by many extended family members, a large circle of friends and her two cats, Patches and Zack (“the best cat ever!”).
A celebration of Babnis’ life will be planned after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church; P.O. Box 464; Lewes, DE 19958, or to Southern Alliance for Racial Justice; P.O. Box 306; Lewes, DE 19958; or to Just Us Cat Rescue; P.O. Box 32; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.