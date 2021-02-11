The Rev. Deacon Elizabeth H. Turner, 90, passed away at home surrounded by family on Feb. 1, 2021. She has been a resident of Millsboro, Del., off and on for the past 20 years.
During her life, Turner overcame many obstacles. She rose from an office clerk to executive secretary while raising a young son on her own. She married Arthur in 1958, the beginning of a 58-year love story. She took a job doing credit-card promotion and quickly rose to manage those programs nationally. Her clients were companies such as Sears and Gulf Oil.
She learned from those around her. In her 40s, she chose a new direction for her life. She went to college to meet all the academic and theology requirements and become a deacon in the Episcopal church. She was ordained in 1980 and was one of the first women deacons. She served selflessly for almost 30 years with churches in Cincinnati, southern Delaware and Florida. Her family is proud of her contributions to the communities where she has lived and appreciates the values instilled in them.
Turner was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur W. Turner, in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Darling and his wife, Teresa, of El Paso, Texas, James Turner and his wife, Julia, of Bridgeport, Conn., Mark Turner (and Carol Beck) of Wilmington, Del., and Brian Turner of Chicago, Ill.; her grandchildren, Stephanie Jensen of Willow Spring, N.C., Brent Turner of Sudbury, Mass., Charles Darling (and Katherine Frasca) of Denver, Colo., Meredith Darling of Austin, Texas, Jesse Palacio and his wife, Angie, of Sunland Park, N.M., Laura Turner of Mansfield, Mass., and Julia Turner of Newton, Mass.; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Turner’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial donations to Millsboro Lions Club; 123 Riverview Dr.; Dagsboro, DE 19966, or to Seasons Hospice; 220 Continental Dr., Ste. 407; Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.