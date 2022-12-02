Mother Retha Mae Jones, 93, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022. Born in Onley, Va., on July 14, 1929, to Viola and Hildred Stevenson, Jones attended the public school system in Accomack County, Va.
“Flowers symbolize beauty, fragility and love of God, yet they also represent the fall of humankind. The beauty of a flower fades and eventually dies. Among the many ways to bloom, God in His infinite wisdom has planted us in his love, let us consider how the Lord has planted Mother Retha Mae Jones.”
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty. — Maya Angelou
Jones later migrated to Delaware. While working as a school bus driver, for Methodist Manor House in Seaford, Del., and for Sussex County Community Action, Jones embraced the many challenges of life but never forgot what God said in in 2 Corinthians 4:8-11: “We are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down, but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down, but we are not destroyed.”
She was a long-time member of St. John 2nd Baptist Church in Millsboro, Del., and later joined Union Baptist Church in Lincoln, Del. She was the pianist and sang in the choir. She also taught African American history in churches, as well as the community. “When you are planted in the Lord Jesus you learn to ‘Do all things without grumbling or disputing.’ Being motivated by the love of Jesus not to grumble or complain.” (Philippians 2:14)
Jones was married to Johnny Jones for 60 years. From their union were born nine children, of which two, Kathleen Jones Stanley and Calvin L. Jones, preceded them in death. “Life situations will cause us to learn how to focus on others. We learn to Love one another with brotherly affection.” “Outdo one another in showing honor.” (Romans 12:10) She leaves to cherish her memory seven children, Shirley E. Jones, Phyllis M. Savage (and Willie L. Savage), Inez G. Davis, Johnny Jones Jr. (and Louise), Thelma J. Agostos, Retha M. Isler and Melvin Lee Jones; an adopted son, John Clyde Jones; a sister, Doralene David; 20 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was also a foster parent to Servann Andrews, Isadore Andrews and many others. “We celebrate all things that are of God. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” (Matthew 18:20)
A funeral service was to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the St. John 2nd Baptish Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.