Renee Ann Wright, 41, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Chester, Pa., on March 21, 1979, daughter of Raymond and Rita Butler.
For many years, Wright worked as a dental assistant and then as office bookkeeper for the Maplewood Dental Associates. She was a free spirit who lived life in her own special way. Above all, she enjoyed music, whether attending concerts or just sitting on the deck with her beloved dogs. The enjoyment of music was her happy place. Wright loved to travel and explore new places falling in love with two very special places, Provincetown, Mass., and Anegada, BVI, which she and her husband would visit regularly. Her ability to make everyone feel loved wherever she would travel changed strangers into lifetime friends.
She was usually found in the company of oldest and most beloved dog, Bay; momma’s girl, Keely; her crazy little man, Hook; and her adopted out little girl, Mizzen.
Wright was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Butler, and a brother-in-law, Michael Judd. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Steven Wright; her mother, Rita Studzinski Butler of Dagsboro, Del.; her brother and sister, Ryan and Dianna Butler of Dagsboro; her mother- and father-in-law, Bruce and Patricia Wright; nieces and nephews, Jacquelyn, Julianna and Lily Ennis of Dagsboro, and Lily, Emma Rose and Tyler Judd of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Deming and Rawley Florax of Greenville, Del.; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jill Judd of Rehoboth Beach, Joelle Florax and Mike Florax of Greenville, John Ennis of Dagsboro, and Kelly Butler of Dagsboro; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and many, many friends, especially Ann and Winston Parchment of the island family.
Memorial donations are suggested to CAMP Rehoboth; 37 Baltimore Ave.; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to the Delaware Humane Association; 701 A Street; Wilmington, DE 19801 (Attn: Jeanette Hayes, Memo: Rehoboth office). As per her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held to gather, laugh and love. Stay tuned, as a date will be announced on her Facebook page. Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium in Delaware. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.