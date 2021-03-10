Reginald O. “Reggie” Brittingham, 87, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at Beebe Healthcare hospital, surrounded by his immediate family, on March 2, 2021. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on Feb. 9, 1934, son of the late W. Corkran Brittingham and Helen M. Brittingham.
Volunteering was a huge part of Brittingham’s life. That included being a lifetime member of Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, the Dagsboro and Millsboro Little Leagues, a Christian Storehouse volunteer, and a Zoar United Methodist Church volunteer and member. Brittingham was also an avid sportsman, always coaching, umpiring, playing or watching, and loved life in general. He was also a pool shark.
Brittingham is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace Ryan Brittingham; a daughter, Bobbi J. Warrington; a son, Michael C. Brittingham and his wife, Kathy; a brother, Donald C. Brittingham and his wife, June; six grandchildren, Jason M. Brittingham, Stacey Schwartzkopf Clark and her husband, Gareth, Jamie Brittingham Downs and her husband, Rich, Jodie Brittingham Cannon and her husband, Bryan, Scott W. Schwartzkopf and his wife, Sydney; and Jen Brittingham Farissier and her husband, Jason; and nine great-grandchildren, Chase Brittingham, Chloe Downs, Brandon Cannon, Ryan, Mason and McKenzie Farissier, Emma and Jacob Clark, and Christine Cannon.
A walk-through viewing was held March 5, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., followed by a graveside service for the immediate family. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Zoar U.M. Church; c/o Carisa Pepper; 24491 Gravel Hill Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to Christian Storehouse; P.O. Box 239; Millsboro, DE 19966.