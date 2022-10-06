Reginald Burelle Jackson, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Beebe Health Care in Lewes, Del. He was born to the late Hersel and Elsie Jackson on January 21, 1936, in Millsboro, DE.
Jackson was a life-long resident of Delaware. He and his wife of 23 years, Judith, were married on Aug. 26, 1999. He was self-employed as a construction contractor for more than 45 years. He was a wonderful provider for his family. He enjoyed spending time with them, as well as being a jokester.
He was an avid hunter and had hunted rabbit, squirrel, quail and deer with his hunting dogs by his side. At one point, he had owned racehorses, and his special one was Buoy O Buoy. He also enjoyed his gardening. He’d go out and tend to his garden from sunup until sundown.
Jackson was his preceded in death by his parents, Hersel and Elsie Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judith; four children, Stelene Oliver (and George), Gary B. Jackson (and Jo Anne), Katrina Johnson (and Jeffrey) and Kim Jackson (and Terri) all of Millsboro, Del.; three step-children, Jeffrey Roberts (and Bonnie) of Millsboro, Del., Andy Roberts (and Becky) of Harbeson, Del., and Susy Hopkins (and Dale) of Milton, Del.; a sister, Blonnie Zakrociemski (and Casmere) of Laurel, Del.; a brother, Samuel Jackson (and Sylvia) of Newark, Del.; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Watson Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. A public viewing will be held at the funeral home prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Harmony Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.