Regina Marie “Gina” Plocek, 71, of Millville, Del., passed away suddenly on Friday, April 28, 2023, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md. Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Howard S. Norton and Elizabeth L. (Norton) Vasbinder. She grew up in Pasadena, Md., with her parents and her brother, the late Bill Norton.
She married the love of her life, J. Pat Plocek, in 1971 in Pasadena, Md. Pat and Gina Plocek lived in Arnold, Md., where they raised their two children, Kevin Plocek and Laura (Plocek) Berg. She grew to be an active community member and neighborhood “mom” to all. She volunteered at schools, church, and scouts, and loved teaching preschool.
She retired with Pat to Delaware, where she loved the ocean. Her grandchildren were her passion. She loved being involved in each of their favorite activities. She was a kind, caring, giving person who always put the needs of her family and friends before her own. She was a woman of strong faith and instilled in her family the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. She was known for her smile and laughter, both of which will be missed.
Plocek is survived by her husband, J. Pat Plocek; son, Kevin Plocek, and his wife, Kristy; daughter, Laura Berg, and her husband, Troy; and five grandchildren, Colby Plocek, Brody Plocek, Gavin Berg, Audrey Berg and Charlotte Berg.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.