Regina M. “Jeannie” (Hughes) Parseghian, 58, passed away suddenly at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pa., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born on Feb. 12, 1963, in Tevose, Pa., daughter of Albert and Regina Hughes.
One of Parseghian’s proudest accomplishments was opening a sober house for recovering women in 2005. Called New Beginnings for Women, her sober house saved and changed many women’s lives, and helped them while they were recovering from drug and alcohol abuse. She gave them more than just a home; she gave them hope and a future of sobriety.
Parseghian was originally from Bucks County, Pa., and moved to Lewes in 2013. She loved the beach and everything that came with it: the sun, sand and water, and she truly loved being out on her boat with her family. She had an amazing personality, and was the life of every party and gathering she attended. Her smile and her laughter were always contagious, and she brought joy to so many people.
In addition to her parents, Parseghian is survived by her loving and devoted husband Edward Parseghian; her beloved children and stepchildren: Jonathan Benner, Nicole Pilawski (and David), Boyd Benner, Lisa Flanagan (and Thomas), Jenny Barnes (and Steven), Julie Hudson (and Chris) and Steven Parseghian (and Heather); and her brother, Albert Hughes Jr. (and Annette). She was a loving proud mom-mom of Sophia Benner, Kayden Pilawski, Cameron Pilawski, Jordyn Benner, Vanessa Truscello, Brianna Hunt, Tyler Barnes, Amber Barnes, Christian Hudson, Lydia Hudson, Craig Hudson, Charlie Hudson, Trent Parseghian and Lillian Parseghian, and aunt of Shane Hughes.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow funeral services, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed by all attending or participating in any aspect of the funeral service. People can also join the funeral service via live-stream by visiting http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9982004/LTWebcast. Parseghian’s Life Memorial Webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.