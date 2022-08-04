Reesena Gloria Delema “Sena” Jones, 78, of Dagsboro, Del., was born on April 20, 1944, to the late Mary Elizabeth Hudson and Harry Hudson. She departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Sena, as she was lovingly called, received her early education at Millsboro 204. In her adolescent years, she attended William C. Jason High, and went on to become a wife and mother, two of the toughest duties she took pride in.
Though she had many occupations, Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del., Cottage C6, is where she left her mark of 20-plus years.
Also known as “Struggling Lady,” she was no stranger to hard labor. Even after retirement, she kept busy with home healthcare assignments and Avon. Everyone knew her as the Avon Lady.
“Granny” (her most prized title) loved her family. She specialized in fussing over them then loving them. If one cared to sit at her feet, she’d pour into them the wisdom she obtained from the heavy hand life dealt her. She wasn’t a fan of foolishness.
She’d teach someone how to garden, play cards, roll dumplings, do a press and curl, pull an engine, paint and the game of horse racing — “you name it!”
She was even bad with the tools! From hand-building her own porch and garage to laying a concrete patio. Those additions created a sense of dignity and gratification toward the stability, independence and freedom in owning a home.
Jones was known for her dedication to the Vacation Bible School children for many years. She joined St. John 2nd Baptist Church in the early 2000s.
In addition to her parents, Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jones Sr.; her children Samuel Jones Jr., and Eotree, Melvina, Andre, Sandra; two precious angels; and a grandson, Andre “Jake” West. She had a sister, four brothers and two sisters-in-law who also preceded her in death. She is survived by a sister, Maylona Hayward (and Joe) of Harbeson, Del.; a daughter, Carolyn Jones-Bradley (and Brian) of Millsboro, Del.; two sons, Bryan Jones, and Durron Jones (and Tina), both of Chesapeake, Va.; and a son-in-law, Gregory Pettyjohn of Claymont, Del.; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “fat duck”; and three great-great-grandchildren; alongside a host of nieces and nephew, and a neighborhood full of adoptive children in the “D.A.”
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. John Second 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow in adjoining church cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.