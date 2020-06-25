Rebecca Sue “Becky” (Levier) Buschman, 69, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family, at home in Selbyville, Del. She was born in the mountain town of Elkins, W.Va., daughter of the late Clyde Levier and Virginia (Vanscoy) Levier.
Buschman was a 1968 graduate of Elkins High School, where she played clarinet in the school band. Her ancestors were among the earliest settlers of Randolph and Barbour counties in West Virginia.
Like many West Virginians, Buschman moved to the Baltimore, Md., region to seek work after graduation. In 1971, she married George J. Buschman, a Baltimore-area native, and began her family. She retired from work as a cafeteria manager for Anne Arundel County (Md.) Schools in 2007.
She loved being around friends, playing cards and dining at her favorite restaurants. But above all, it was family that defined her life. She embraced the names “Mom” and later “Granny,” and relished the opportunity to spoil her grandchildren, a sentiment she expressed on many occasions. She was a member of St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island, Del.
Buschman was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Virginia Levier, and by her older brother, William Ross Levier. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Joseph Buschman; a son, Brian J. Buschman and his wife, Nora, of Pasadena, Md.; a daughter, Aimee M. Orbin and her husband, Jeff, of Lutherville, Md.; younger brother, Edward Levier of Elkins, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Conor Buschman, Kyle Buschman, Caroline Orbin and Lauren Orbin; and a first cousin, Steve Goode of Bernalillo, N.M., who regards himself as a lifelong close friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice; 220 Continental Dr.; Newark, DE 19713.