Raymond “Ray” McCabe Jr., 85, of Fenwick Island, Del., and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home in Fenwick Island. He was born on Nov. 28, 1936, to the late John Raymond McCabe and Florence (Carey) McCabe.
McCabe started his education in a two-room school at Williamsville, Del, for six years followed by six years at Selbyville (Del.) High School, from which he graduated on June 16, 1954, as class president. He also served on the committee that produced the initial edition of The Rebel yearbook. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America and was state FFA president in 1955.
His other accomplishments included serving for three years on the board of Selbyville High School, vice chairman of Roxana Wesleyan Church board for 17 years, member of the Sussex County Board of Realtors, and served on the Board of Trustees for Kingswood University for 20 years.
McCabe worked on the family farm until 1960, when he decided to start a career in the integrated poultry business, learning all phases through training programs with Berlin Milling and Golden Pride in Berlin, Md. His last position in the poultry area and was with Swift & Co. in Georgetown, as regional sales manager until they closed in 1977. He then had the opportunity to join Nanticoke Homes in Greenwood as a commissioned sales agent in the Lewes-Rehoboth area for 20 years until his retirement.
From 2005 through 2010, he was a partner serving as president and chief operating officer of Bayview Venture 1 Inc., a real estate entity that developed Bayview Landing near Fenwick Island.
On Aug. 25, 1956, he married Janet Corrine Lewis at Sound United Methodist Church.
McCabe is survived by his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Corrine McCabe Sexton (and Joseph); grandchildren, Lezley Sexton-Smith (and L. Sean) and Christopher D. Sexton (and Sharon); great-grandchildren, Madison Sexton, Lincoln Sexton, Lauryn Smith and Emily Smith; a brother, J. Robert McCabe; two sisters, Janice Smith and Deborah Clendaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with Rev. Dr. David Medders officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Roxana Cemetery in Roxana, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in McCabe’s memory may be made to John H. Burbage Cancer Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.