Raymond Koehler “Ray” Sudina, 64, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on Nov. 21, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Norbert C. Sudina and Elizabeth J. (Oeschler) Sudina.
Sudina owned and operated Ray’s Painting for many years, and also provided lawncare services.
One of his favorite things to do was bowl. He was on a bowling league and spent lots of time at the Millsboro Bowling Alley with his friends. He also enjoyed watching his two favorite sports teams, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. He was a hard worker but also enjoyed going to Dover Downs, Harrington Casino and Ocean Downs. He will be remembered for his love of animals, and his friendly outgoing personality. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Sudina was preceded in death by his nephew James E. Paugh III. He is survived by a sister, Susan A. Mills of Millsboro, Del., and a brother, Bernard J. Brockmeyer of Baltimore, Md. He also leaves behind a nephew, Brandon Brockmeyer, and a niece, Amanda Baroch; his canine companion Sparky; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; extended family members; and many friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to Grass Roots Rescue. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.