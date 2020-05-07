Raymond J. Kramer, 87, of Ocean City, Md., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Mackey & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, Md. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Joseph M. Kramer and Anna M. (Kawecki) Kramer.
Kramer retired from Peterson, Howell & Heather Leasing, having worked as a service manager. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Kramer is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary LaVerne Kramer of Ocean City; a son, Christopher Kramer of Bel Air, Md.; and a grandson, Grant Kramer.
Services and burial will be held privately, in Bel Air, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.