Raymond H. “Ray” Trabbold Sr., 97, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was born in Holly Oak, Del., on June 26, 1923, son of the late Walter E. Trabbold Sr. and the late Blanche (Snow) Trabbold.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Trabbold retired from Sun Oil Company and the painters’ union. He was a member of the Charles E. Durney American Legion Post 27 for 77 years and AMVETS Post 22, where he served on the board of directors in Millsboro, Del. He was the past Delaware state commander of the American Legion and past commissioner of the American Legion Baseball League. He owned baseball and basketball teams and coached many great legends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Raymond H. Trabbold Jr.; two grandsons, Donald Faulkner Jr. and Jason Faulkner Sr.; a granddaughter, Rae Dana Faulkner; two brothers, Pete and Carmer Trabboldl and a sister, Eleanor Shaffer.
He is survived by his daughter, SharonRae Faulkner and her husband, Donald, with whom he lived in Millsboro; a brother, Walter Trabbold and his wife, Peggy, of Wilmington, Del.; sister-in-law, Adaline Trabbold of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Melissa Bixby and husband, George, of Millsboro, Raymond Trabbold III of Bear, Del., and Zachariah Trabbold of Bel Air, Md.; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Indian River Vol. Fire Co.; 32628 Oak Orchard Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
A funeral service was scheduled for noon, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Dec. 30, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.