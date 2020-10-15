Raymond F. “Ray” Zweigle, 83, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Sept., 30, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 12, 1937, son of the late Eugene O. Zweigle Sr. and Florence Zweigle.
Zweigle retired after serving 30 years in the U.S. Air Force but continued working with Mountaire Poultry and AET as an electrician until his final retirement.
He enjoyed NFL football, working in his outdoor ponds and building small wooden model airplanes as a hobby.
Zweigle is survived by his five children, Denise Gerrish and her husband, Chuck, of North Carolina, Sheila Shriver and her husband, Ricky, of South Carolina, Raymond E. Zweigle and his wife, Geraldine, of Delaware, Douglas S. Zweigle and his wife, Belinda, also of Delaware, and Eric A. Zweigle and his wife, Elizabeth, of Columbia, South America; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Eugene O. Zweigle Jr. of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, where he worked as a young adult.