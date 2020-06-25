Raymond E. Bixler, 72, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the hospital of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Lewes, the son of the late John C. Bixler and Florence (Stephens) Bixler.
He retired from work as an HVAC technician at Wm. Mills Plumbing & Heating. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 39 in Selbyville, and he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Bixler is survived by his wife, Rosemary Bixler; two sons, Timothy A Bixler of Selbyville and Matthew G. Bixler and his wife, Emilee, of Brighton, Mich.; three brothers, John C. Bixler III, S. Curtis Bixler and William K. Bixler, all of Selbyville; three sisters, Elizabeth C. Bixler of Holliston, Mass., Ellen B. Hancock of Davidsonville, Md., and E. Catherine Bixler of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; and four grandchildren, Draycen, Griffen, Evellyn and Rhordyn.
A viewing was scheduled for June 25, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Red Men’s Cemetery, both in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Home of the Brave; 6632 Sharps Rd.; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.