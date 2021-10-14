Randy M. Campbell, 64, of Georgetown, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Tidal Health Nanticoke.
He was born on March 29, 1957, to the late Arthur D. and Mildred V. Greer Campbell. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Campbell, as well as siblings Robert and Rita.
He was a U. S. Army Veteran who served his country for seven years. He worked as a self-employed Master Carpenter and Wood Craftsman. He loved to work with his hands, tinkering on things, playing the guitar and was in the process of restoring a 1967 Allis Chalmer Tractor. He was known to be a kind, caring, and giving person who was always willing to help someone in need.
He is survived by three children: Michael Campbell and his fiancé Kelly Bradford of Dagsboro, Del.; James Campbell of Deland, Fla. and Jodi Campbell of Selbyville, Del. He also leaves behind three siblings Dots, Joyce and Johanna, special friends Ted and Carole Palmer, Ernie Timmons, Don and Barbara Wiggins and Jim and Charlotte Bastian, as well as his canine companion “Coco.” He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A funeral was scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help offset funeral and final expenses. A Go Fund Me has been set up. If you would like to help, please go to https://gofund.me/ddfecea6
Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com