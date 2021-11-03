Randall Miller “Randy” Stradling, 69, of Selbyville, Del., passed away unexpectedly while at home on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1952, in Bethlehem, Pa., to the late Raymond Moore Stradling and Ruth (Miller) Stradling.
Stradling graduated in 1970 from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Md., and retired to Selbyville in 2007, having been employed by the U.S. Navy’s Public Works & Maintenance Division, where he had been a planner, estimator and carpenter from 1985 until his retirement. Prior to his projects at NSWC, he was employed as an assistant superintendent with Donahue Construction in Washington, D.C.
He was an avid cinephile and music buff. He enjoyed sharing various histories and trivia facts on both subjects with those who shared his interests. He was keenly interested in geo-politics and current events but shared those thoughts with like-minded friends, rather than argue or debate.
He leaves behind his closest friend since childhood, Lynne Riley of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; ex-wife, Virginia “Ginnie” Marshall of Dallas, Georgia; friend and ex-co-worker Peter Schultes; neighbors Ken and Louise Cimino; and countless other friends and past co-workers whom he enjoyed and appreciated knowing.
Stradling’s keen wit and intelligence will be greatly missed by all who knew him well.
Interment was to be private. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.