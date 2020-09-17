Ralph William Peters Jr., 87, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home, as his cherished grandfather clock struck midnight, after a one-week battle with peritoneal cancer. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Ralph W. Peters and the late Phoebe Elizabeth (Rowe) Peters.
Peters earned his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Amherst College and his master’s degree in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His corporate career as an executive in marketing and strategic planning spanned 36 years, beginning with Eastman Kodak and retiring from Westinghouse’s Bryant Electric.
He had a heart as big as Texas. In retirement, he shared his love helping the marginalized as chairman and board member of Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware; board member of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity; and board president of the Governor’s Council on Housing.
Peters was a man of great strength, great love and great faith. He was a cradle Episcopalian. He was smart, funny and had a smile as big as the crescent moon. He and Rita were soulmates in the truest sense and enjoyed life the most when they were together. He was a man of strong conviction, sometimes called stubbornness, but always true to his conscience. Peters was most contented and peaceful when out on his boat on the great bays or sitting at anchor watching God paint a gorgeous sunset. He missed that in his later years when boating was no longer possible.
Peters played a wicked hand of bridge, and could recall and analyze every hand. He loved letting Rita trounce him in Scrabble and even managed to win occasionally. He gave his love of skiing, photography, sailing and birding to his son and stepdaughter, Jeffrey and Kristen. He gave his heart and soul to Rita.
He will be missed by everyone he touched as family, friend or stranger, but especially by those who loved him deeply. His presence will live on in their hearts and memories.
In addition to his parents, Peters was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Cynthia Thomson Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 40 years, the Rev. Rita (Beauchamp) Nelson; a son, Jeffrey Peters; two daughters, Dana Champion Peters and Kirsten Boman Peters; grandchildren, Sarah Peters, Bradford Peters and Alexander Arifi; a brother, James Peters; nieces and nephews, James Peters Jr. (Behler), Elizabeth Olson, Kevin William, Scott Arthur and Deanna Arthur; grand-nephews and grand-nieces Scott Peters, Sarah Peters and Eric Olson; two stepdaughters, Kristen Nelson, and Lisa Peterson and her husband, Raymond; and a brother-in-law, Franklin Arthur and his wife, Eileen. He is also survived by his “Granny” family (the Hearts), who adopted each other more than 27 years ago; daughter and son, Dolly McClellan and Steve Roberts; grandchildren, David Roberts and his wife, Laura Fleming, and Julie Stolling and her husband, Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Thomas and Paige Roberts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held privately, but with a live-stream broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ_WNPpqjDStmsEXm1dEMcQ) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SaintPetersLewes). Memorial donations may be made to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (sussexcountyhabitat.org) or to a favorite charity. But he would want people to donate more of time to helping others, loving and being kind to all. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.