Ralph W. Dorey of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice. He was born in Millsboro to the late George W. Dorey and Ruth M. Bowden Dorey.
He attended Millsboro School, joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He spent time in Germany during the Korean War. Dorey married Josephine S. McGee, and together they raised four children. He worked at American Store (Acme Markets) prior to and after his military service. During his 34-year tenure, he was a clerk and store manager, retiring in 1983.
After retirement, Dorey enjoyed farming, especially bailing hay. He was very active with the hunting community, providing a much-needed service of butchering deer. He was also a substitute school bus driver for numerous bus contractors.
Dorey was a lifelong active member of Carey’s United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, as a Sunday-school superintendent and as an official greeter. He also served on the Carey’s Camp Committee and was regularly active in the camp, and was a sexton of Carey’s Cemetery for many years. Dorey was a charter member of Bi-State Ruritan Club, member of Sussex Central Ruritans, and also a zone governor and lieutenant governor for Delmarva/New Jersey District. On most mornings, Dorey could be found at the Millsboro McDonald’s, where he liked to enjoy coffee with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Dorey was preceded in death by his son, John William “Bill” Dorey; a sister, Hazel M. Baker; and a brother, Ernest Lee Dorey. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Josephine Dorey, of Millsboro; three children, Denise C. Burton and her spouse, James, Timothy R. Dorey and his spouse, Kim, and Keith S. Dorey and his spouse, Lorie; a brother, John Reese Dorey and his wife, Esther; 10 grandchildren, Sonya K. Harris and her husband, Chuck, Melissa F. Dorey, Candice Rodriguez and her husband, Danny, Tammy Baynum and her husband, Todd, Keri Justice and her husband, John, Krista Wisseman and her husband, Micky, Amanda Millman and her husband, Matt, Timothy Dorey II and his wife, Emily, Sarah Webster and her husband, Matt, and Bradley Dorey (and Kelli Trice); 29 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, all services will be private. A celebration of Dorey’s life is planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Carey’s Camp c/o Donna Anderson; 24814 Bethesda Rd.; Georgetown, DE 19947.