Ralph Peter Scheffey, 74, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Harrison House of Georgetown, Del. He was born on Oct. 5, 1947, in Baltimore, Md,, to the late Ralph L. Scheffey and Wilhelmina E. Scheffey.
Scheffey graduated from Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, Pa., in 1966, and continued on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education from Chadron State College in 1971. Throughout his professional career as both an educator and insurance agent, he lead with both his heart and passion.
A member of St. Matthews By-the-Sea UMC in Fenwick Island, Del., since 2008, he was a life-long member of the greater Christian church.
In addition to his parents, Scheffey was preceded in death by a son, Mark. He is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Nancy; a son, Scott; his sisters, Sharon and Ann; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
The family will hold a celebration-of-life ceremony at a later time. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.