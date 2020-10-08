Ralph James Hitchens Sr., 81, of Ocean View, Del., passed away at his home on Sept. 28, 2020. He was born July 31, 1939, in Dagsboro, Del., to the late Norman Hitchens and Myrtle (Savage) Hitchens.
He attended Lord Baltimore School, loved the beach, and spent many weekends fishing and camping with his family. He was a longtime member of the Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen (DMS). Hitchens never met a stranger. He had many acquaintances, as well as many close friends. He worked at Townsend’s Hatchery, and the Collins & Ryan Gas company, before becoming self-employed at cleaning chicken-house stoves for the many poultry farmers throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.
Hitchens was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie “Buck” Hitchens and his wife, June (Wharton) Hitchens, and Ricky Hitchens. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ellen (Palmer) Hitchens; three children, Mona Hitchens DeLong and her husband, Greg, Rosemary Hitchens Long and her husband, David, and Ralph Hitchens Jr. and his wife, Tammy; a sister, Brenda Hitchens Taylor; sister-in-law, Laura Hitchens; brother-in-law, Ed Palmer; an uncle, Bill Hitchens; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements were by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.