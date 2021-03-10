Ralph “Gerald” Lewis, 82, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Millville, Del., son of the late Ralph Elijah Lewis and Charlotte Derrickson Lewis Bratten. During his adolescent years, his dad remarried Daisy West Lewis, who became a beloved stepmother.
For more than 30 years, Lewis worked as an insurance agent. He started working in the life and health insurance field, then transitioned to property and casualty insurance in his later career. Following retirement, he worked for many years as a funeral home assistant for Parsell Funeral Homes.
He had a strong work ethic and was meticulous when it came to completing a project. His yard, his cars — especially his black F-150 — and his clothing had to be always kept in immaculate condition. Not only did he maintain his cars well, he kept extremely fit by working out in his own gym. Lewis was a fan of stock-car racing and could often be seen with his wife at the Georgetown Speedway or the Delaware International Speedway.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Marie Gray Lewis; two daughters, Donna Rae Robinson and her husband, Clayton E. Robinson, of Salisbury, Md., and Diane Lewis Timmons of Salisbury; a very close friend whom he considered like an adopted son, Joe Perna and his wife, April, of Harrington, Del.; three sisters, Yvonne Cropper of Selbyville, Del., Janet McCabe and her husband, Ray, of Fenwick Island, Del., and Florida, and Carol Mitchell of Salisbury; two half-sisters, Linda B. Hudson of Easley, S.C., and Deborah Durkee and her husband, Will, of Seaford, Del.; a stepbrother, Dennis Workman and his wife, Cheryl, of Frankford; three grandchildren, Aaron M. Robinson (and Dawn Elizabeth) of Georgetown, Del., Stacey Hutson and her husband, Thomas, of Dagsboro, Del., and Zachry J. Brinker and his wife, Karen, of Ellicott City, Md.; three great-grandchildren, Grace Kennedy Robinson, Rebecca Avery Robinson and Reagan Emily Hutson. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dutchess, whom he deeply loved.
Funeral services were scheduled for live-streaming on March 11, 2021, at The River—A Wesleyan Church, Frankford, Del., followed by burial at Roxana (Del.) Cemetery. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Tunnel Cancer Center or the South Coastal Cancer Center, c/o Beebe Medical Foundation; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958.