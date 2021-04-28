Ralph F. DiOrrio, 73, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Wilmington on July 13, 1947, son of the late Thomas DiOrrio and the late Virgie (Sears) DiOrrio.
DiOrrio proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his service to his country, DiOrrio continued to serve his community as a City of Wilmington police officer, retiring in 1988 after 20 years of service. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, VFW Post 6984 in Milton, Del., and the Delaware Association of Police.
Once DiOrrio retired and moved to Millsboro, he enjoyed the “beach life.” He spent countless hours with his family, fishing, boating and crabbing. He also enjoyed traveling, hunting, and playing cards and billiards. The most important thing in life to him was his family — especially spending time with his grandchildren.
DiOrrio is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marie (McCann) DiOrrio; three sons, Ralph DiOrrio Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Middletown, Del., Daniel DiOrrio and his wife, Serena, of Wilmington, and Damien DiOrrio and his wife, Susan, of Millsboro; two grandchildren, Alexis DiOrrio and Nicholas DiOrrio; and a brother, Thomas DiOrrio of Wilmington.
A service to celebrate DiOrrio’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.