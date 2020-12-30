Ralph Ewing Browning Jr., 88, passed away the evening of Nov 30, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and became a long-time resident of Vienna, Va. He graduated with a GED and joined the army at the young age of 17. He went on to be a Sealtest Milkman and then to a 30-year career with IBM as a typewriter repairman. He was known for his short film “Fatman and Bobbin.”
Browning retired to Roxana, Del., pursuing his passion for gardening and serving as a volunteer fire police and ambulance driver at Roxana Volunteer Fire Company (Station 90) for over 15 yrs. Browning was a loyal husband and loving father and grandfather who taught his girls they can do anything they want — and can do it better than the boys. He even taught his daughters how to fly-fish and hunt for wild fowl. Browning brought love, laughter and joy to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph E. Browning Sr.; mother, Margaret McAller; and his loving wife, Phyllis Brossman Browning. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Browning, Sandee Strong, Renee Haver and Valerie Preletz; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.