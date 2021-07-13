Ralph Edward Scott, 78, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Drexel Hill, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 5, 1943, son of the late Irving Scott and Bertha (Snyder) Scott.
Scott had retired from work as a pipefitter for DuPont in Edgemoor, after 27 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, going to the local casino, watching the horses (especially on Derby Day) and celebrating Christmas with family and friends. He loved spending time with his family and missed his beloved wife every day after her passing in 2015.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathryn Scott; a grandson, Patrick; and two brothers, Donald and Allan. He is survived by his four daughters, Debra Wootten and her husband, Dave, Kathryn Scott, Carol Roney and her husband, Steve, and Rita McFadden and her husband, Dennis; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Jessica, Matthew, Mary Kathryn, Brian, Kaitlyn, Mark and David; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Ann; and four siblings, Doris, Janet, Steve and Audrey.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 W. Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.