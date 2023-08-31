Ralph Dale Short, 84, of Gumboro, Del., passed at his home on Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in the same home in Gumboro on March 31, 1939. He served in the Delaware National Guard from 1960 to 1964, when he was honorably discharged. Short was in the first National Guard vehicle to enter Fenwick Island, Del., during the nor’easter in 1962.
Short was passionate about farming on his family’s farm with his wife, Evelyn, and grew and produced poultry from 1966 until 2004 in their three poultry houses in Gumboro. They earned numerous awards for their poultry farm, which included 1971 and 1972 Top Broiler Producer from Perdue Farms Inc., 1979 Outstanding Broiler Grower from Paramount Poultry, 1995 Outstanding Broiler Grower from Townsends Inc. and 1997 Outstanding Poultry Producer from Townsends. He and his wife also produced grain on their family farm for decades. He worked for Collins & Ryan from 1957 to 1965, then for Dupont & Nylon Factory in Seaford, Del., from September 1965 to October of 1966, and again for Collins & Ryan from 1966 to 1971.
He enjoyed attending local auctions, watching baseball, football and Nascar racing, and riding his tractors on his farm. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping with his family on Assateague Island in Maryland. His favorite things in the world were Christmas morning and spending time with his family. He held a love for his small hometown of Gumboro.
Short was preceded in death by his father, Earl P. Short, and mother, Violet Short, both of Gumboro, Del.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elisha H. Truitt and Ethel M. Truitt of Millsboro, Del.; and his brothers-in-law William Truitt, Phillip D. Truitt and William Graves. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn A. Short; his son, Ronald D. Short (and Gail J. Short) of Gumboro; his three grandchildren, Jennifer V. Schwerin (and Kenneth D. Schwerin III) of Selbyville, Del., Cassandra A. Brosnahan (and Eric H. Brosnahan) of Gumboro, and Randy D. Short (and Jessica Scovell), also of Gumboro; and four great-grandchildren, Kenneth D. Schwerin IV, Kaleb D. Schwerin, Emma G. Brosnahan and Liam B. Brosnahan. He also leaves behind his brother Carl L. Short (and Hannah Short) of Gumboro; his niece, Teri Hastings (and Clay) and her son Collin Hastings of Gumboro; his sister-in-law Jeanette Graves, and brother-in-law Everett L. “Jake” Truitt (and Lois), and sister-in-law Rose DiTondo (and Michael).
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Short’s memory to the Gumboro Community Center, 28649 Millsboro Highway, Millsboro, DE 19966. The Gumboro Community Center helps to give back to locals in the town of Gumboro, as well as hosting community events to bring the community together. Short’s life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.watsonfuneralhome.com.