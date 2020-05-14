Priscilla R. Kleinstuber, 88, of Fenwick Island, Del., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Berlin (Md.) Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 13, 1931, in Lowell, Mass., daughter of the late Forrest S. Varney and the late Lillian (St. George) Varney.
She retired from work as the assistant manager of Delaware Trust Company in Fenwick Island. After her retirement and the passing of her beloved husband, she worked in the family business, John F. Kleinstuber & Associates Inc.
She loved to travel, knit and read, and above all else, she loved time spent with her grandchildren, and watching them grow and start families of their own. Kleinstuber was also a faithful member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend.
In addition to her parents, Kleinstuber was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Kleinstuber, in 1999. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Carey of Fenwick Island, and Suzanne Blake and her husband, Jack, of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; three sons, Kevin Kleinstuber and his wife, Kim, of Fenwick Island, Edward Kleinstuber and his wife, Christine, of Wilmington, Del., and John Kleinstuber and his wife, Dorian, of Bethany Beach, Del.; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard S. Varney and his wife, Betty, of Washington state.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Autism Delaware; 924 Old Harmony Rd., Ste. 201; Newark, DE 19713 and www.delautism.org, or to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.