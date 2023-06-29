Priscilla Florence Chappell, 83, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home. She was born in Hyattsville, Md., daughter of the late Frank T. Doyle and Margaret E. Golden Doyle.
She retired from work for NASA as a computer data programmer.
Chappell was preceded in death by her brothers Frank Doyle, Michael Doyle and Robert Doyle. She is survived by her husband, Don L. Chappell of Selbyville, Del.; her children, John F. Chappell and his wife, Wendy, of Selbyville, Del., Crystal E. Sabatino and her husband, Michael, of Grover Beach, Calif., and Don L. Chappell Jr. of Selbyville; four grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Dylan and Sophia; a great-grandson, Zeke; brothers Joe Doyle, Jimmy Doyle, Steven Doyle and Patrick Doyle; and sisters, Mary lou Jones, Brenda Hamilton, Peggy Zuniga and Pam Urina.
No formal services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.