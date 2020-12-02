Princeton L. Peacock, aged 2 months and 17 days, passed away suddenly at home on Nov. 11, 2020. He was born on Aug. 25, 2020, in Dover, Del., to Christopher Smith and Ashley Lynn Peacock.
“Though your time with us was short, our love and memories of you will be endless. You didn’t have time to leave fingerprints all over the house, but you left all your handprints on our hearts which glow with love.”
Princeton is survived by his loving parents and by a brother, Christopher Wilkison Jr.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street in Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, with Pastor Brian Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.