Preston J. Mumford, 96, of Millsboro, Del., passed away from this life to God’s realm on April 2, 2021, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. He was born June 27, 1924, in Millsboro to the late James B. and Elva Parsons Mumford.
He was a devoted Christian man who was a longtime member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church. Mumford was a decorated Army veteran who served in World War II and was in several battles, including in North Africa, Ardennes (the Battle of the Bulge), the Rhineland Campaign and the Central Europe Campaign. His family was unaware of these accomplishments until after his passing because he never talked about it.
Mumford loved being a part of the unofficial “advisory council of elders at McDonald’s” where he drank his beloved “senior coffee” every morning. He was consistently the No. 1 seller of tickets to Hickory Hill Church’s pancake breakfasts. He was also a skilled carpenter and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Most people remember “Pres” for his service, a “Mr. Fix-It” who continued his handy work up until the day he passed. He was devoted to his family and spending time with them was his true joy in life.
Mumford is survived by his two children, Denis Mumford and Diana Pettyjohn, both of Georgetown, Del.; a sister, Emma Jean Shockley of Seaford; two grandchildren, Karen Irvin and Kathy Pettyjohn, both of Georgetown; two great-grandchildren, Dane Irvin and Emmitt Irvin; many extended family members and friends; and several special people who thought of him as their own “Pop-Pop.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded by four siblings, Alton Mumford, Dorothy Megee, Reese Mumford and Raymond Dee Mumford.
A viewing and visitation will start at 11 a.m., with funeral service and celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hickory Hill United Methodist Church, 32433 Mollyfield Road, Dagsboro, Del. Pastor Norman Poultney will officiate. Military honors will be conferred at the conclusion of the service. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will be observed at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hickory Hill Church, c/o Roy Rogers; 28209 Walt Carmean Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.