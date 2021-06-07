Phyllis E. McCabe, 97, of Bishopville, Md., passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Guiding Hands Assisted Living in Berlin, Md. She was born in Bishopville, and was the daughter of the late John R. Collins and Audrey Amelia (Rodney) Collins.
She was a homemaker and member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville. She was a charter member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for 80 years.
McCabe was preceded in death by her husband, William McCabe, in 1988; and a son, Donald F. McCabe, in 2017. She is survived by a son, Robert G. McCabe of Bishopville; her grandchildren, Ronda McCabe (and Ralph), Robert W. “Billy” McCabe (and Janna), Joseph R. McCabe and Nicole Betts (and Dylan); a daughter-in-law, Nancy Schriver; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville, Md., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in McCabe’s memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.