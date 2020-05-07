Phyllis D. Lecates, 73, passed away peacefully, due to natural causes, on April 27, 2020, at her home in Roxana, Del. She was born April 20, 1948, in Big Timber, Mont. She was raised by her adoptive parents, Joseph and Florence Rine.
Lecates was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Johnson; her granddaughter, Chelsea Johnson; and her brother, Roger Rine. She is survived by her longtime partner, Ronald Godwin; her children, Shelly Stevens, Kevin Rine and his partner, Jamie Sollars, Pamela Lecates and her partner, Allen Elzey, Lennie Lecates and his wife, Brandi, Michael Lecates, Richard Lecates and Ashley Lecates; her many grandchildren, Curtis Stevens, William Johnson, Christen Smith, Jenna Franz, Richard Lecates, Kevin Rine, Michael Manno, Matt Rine, Madison Keil, Melvin Keil, Caleb Lecates, Hannah Lecates and Sophia Lecates; great-grandchildren, Brendon Stevens, Cameron Smith, Callie Stevens and Bridget Stevens; and several siblings around the country, including her beloved sister-in-law in Texas, Judy Rine.
Lecates was known as a loving, caring and strong-willed woman. She will be greatly missed by her family, as well as her dog, Rascal. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is reunited with her daughter and granddaughter now, and the rest of her loved ones who were lost.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-of-emergency, services and burial will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.