Phyllis Ann Bare, 80, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Pittsville, Md., on April 9, 1941, daughter of the late Preston Smith and the late Wilsie (Layton) Mitchell.
She began her working career vaccinating chickens prior to working for NCR. Once NCR left Delaware, she waitressed at the Millsboro Joy Freeze and Dirty Harry’s in Fenwick Island. She then worked for Intervet in Millsboro, retiring in 1988 after 15 years of service.
Bare was a charter member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary who would have soon celebrated her 50th year with the company. She was willing to do anything for others and was devoted to her family, as her life revolved around her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, camping and completing puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Bare was preceded in death by her loving husband, John E. “Jack” Bare in 2015; her son, John Edward Bare Jr., in 2019, and four siblings, John Walter Smith, Mary Phillips, Ethel Lathbury and David Smith. She is survived by her son, Lloyd Bare; a special niece, Barbara Phillips; five grandchildren, Tyler Bare and his significant other, Rachel Moseley, Taylor Bare and his companion, Taylor Smith, Payton Bare and her significant other, Jason Kauffman, Corey Bare and his companion, Shelby Travers, and Molly Beattie and her mom, Jody. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Jaxson Bare and Remi Bare; two great-grandchildren on the way, J.R. Kauffman and Ryker Bare; a special great-niece, Delanie Ivory Michelle Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Bethesda Church Cemetery in Laurel, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Bare’s name to the Frankford Auxiliary, P.O. Box 333, Frankford, DE 19945 or the Disabled American Veterans by visiting www.dav.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.