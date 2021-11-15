Phillip R. “Phil” Lewis Sr., 76, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Berlin, Md., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Seasons Hospice in Wilmington, Del. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on Dec. 19, 1944, to the late Sewell Lewis and Mildred Rodney Lewis.
Lewis graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., in 1962. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having proudly served from 1963 to 1966. Following his military service, he held various jobs over the years, with the most enjoyable being a truck driver.
He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He will be remembered as a person always willing to help anyone, especially in their time of need. He was a member of American Legion Post 123 and of the VFW.
Lewis is survived by his loving companion of 26 years, MaryJane (Collins) Bennett; his sister, Joan Willey; two daughters, Tracey Bounds (and Ron) and Dana Layfield (and Kelly); and his son, Phillip R. Lewis Jr. (and Farin); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His extended family includes Lisa Bennett Ashman (and John).
A celebration of Lewis’ life, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, MD 21811, or to Roxana-Zion United Methodist Church, 35914 Zion Church Road, Selbyville, Del., 19975. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.