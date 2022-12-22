Phillip Norwood “Buddy” Lowe, 54, of Millsboro, Del., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, after a long illness. He was born March 28, 1968, to Phillip B. Lowe and the late Virginia Adams.
He worked as a truck driver and a farm equipment operator for several farmers, locally, in Missouri and in North Dakota. His favorite pastime was fishing.
Lowe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norwood and Irene Lowe, who raised him on their farm in Gumboro, Del. He is survived by his companion of 13 years, Michelle; his daughters Paige, Taylor, Alyssa and Danielle; a son, Case; and three grandchildren, Carter, Aubrey and Kierra. He is also survived by a sister, Denise; and a brother, Derek.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Gumboro Fire Company, 37030 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com. Arrangements are being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.