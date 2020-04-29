Phillip J. ‘Phil’ O’Marrah, 78, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Parkton, Md., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
O’Marrah was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., son of the late Phillip Thomas O’Marrah and the late Irene (Henson) Weisinger. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. He retired from work as a hospital administrator for the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in 2001, after 17 years of service.
He was an avid Chicago sports fan and a history buff, and loved to read and follow the stock market. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, O’Marrah was preceded in death by a son, P.J. O’Marrah; a brother, Joseph O’Marrah; and a sister, Loretta Jordan. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diane L. (Beran) O’Marrah; three children, James E. O’Marrah, Kathleen P. O’Marrah and Skyler Rusk and husband, Richie; three grandsons and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael O’Marrah and his wife, Gloria; and a sister, Irene O’Marrah.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston, Md. A celebration of O’Marrah’s life will be held at a later date, once the State of Emergency restrictions have been lifted. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.