Phillip Harold “Lone Wolf” Sammons, 73, of Milton, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. He was born in Dover, Del., to Charles and Glendora Sammons, raised in Cheswold, Del., and settled in Millsboro, Del.
After his retirement, Sammons and his wife moved to Milton, Fla., for a more relaxing and laidback lifestyle of traveling, fine dining and soaking up the Florida sun. Sammons was a lifelong member of the Nanticoke Indian Association (NIA). His passion was for his people and the annual Nanticoke Powwow. Sammons devoted his time and service to the NIA and the Powwow since its inception. Sammons loved singing, dancing and playing the drums, and he was eager to pass that knowledge onto the younger generations. Sammons’ home and property were open to the tribe each year for its annual Powwows.
His hobbies included playing and coaching baseball, woodworking, family gatherings and an occasional trip to the casino.
Sammons was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Ingrid Norwood “Gussie” Sammons. He leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Candace Hill-Sammons; two children, Mark Sammons and Tara Sammons Doughty; two grandchildren, Christopher Doughty and Katelynn Klingensmith; five brothers, Charles “Shorty,” Edward “Eddie,” John “Jackie,” Glendon “Buddy,” and Robert “Bobby”; three sisters Linda, Cherylene and Marylyn “Marie,” four stepchildren, Channon, Debra, Don and Deanna; eight step-grandchildren, Karleigh, Carissa, Evan, Gavin, Sophia, Kendyl, Greyson and Joslyn; and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution to the Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. “NIA” (memo: “Powwow Fund”); 27073 John J. Williams Hwy.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
Visitation and then a private service were held on Jan. 24, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.