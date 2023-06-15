Philip John Raymond, 84, of South Bethany, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Lewes, Del., on June 6, 2023. He was born in Washington, D.C.
Raymond and his wife, Sandra, recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. The two met and lived in Maryland and retired in South Bethany in 2013, to the home they had loved since 1979.
He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a young man. His military experience shaped the rest of his life as he truly embodied the “Once a Marine, Always a Marine” ethos through his selfless dedication to helping others.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Sandra; two sons, Brian (and Jaclynn) Raymond of Arlington, Va., Bradley (and Katie) Raymond of Bay Colony, Del.; and his three beloved grandchildren, Jackson, Madeleine and Haley.
A memorial service will be held for Raymond at 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean View Chapel, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., on Friday, June 16, 2023. It will be followed by a military funeral at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sussex County, Del. Donations in Raymond’s name may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.