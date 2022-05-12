PFC Joseph A. “Joey” “Dimps” Marquez, 19, of Dover, Del., and formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 25, 2022, during a U.S. Army training exercise at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 17, 2002, son of Kristen M. Giordano and Alejandro Marquez.
Marquez graduated from Sussex Technical High School, in the Class of 2020, and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 11, 2021. He was known as “Dimps” due to his beautiful smile and huge dimples. He loved to laugh and spend time with his family and friends. He was often referred by his friends as a “momma’s boy,” which he always took as a compliment because of his devotion to his mom and his desire to spend time with her.
Marquez was also a sports enthusiast, rooting for the New York Yankees and New York Giants, as well as an athlete involved in his school’s baseball, football, track and soccer teams, and he also played travel ball for the Bombers and Aces.
His happy place was at the beach, playing spike ball. He also enjoyed listening to music so much that he was teaching himself to play the guitar. When he wasn’t involved in some sporting event, he could be found hunting, fishing or working-out at the gym. He was very spiritual and close to God, and became very involved in his church at Bethel Tabernacle Church in Frankford, Del. He will be remembered for his laughter, the light he spread, as a loyal soldier to his country and as a faithful friend to his comrades.
Marquez is survived by his mother, Kristen Giordano, and her fiancé, J.P. Blandin, of Dover, Del.; his father, Alejandro Marquez of Houston, Texas; a sister, Alexis Marquez of Dover, Del.; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Teresa Giordano of Salisbury, Md.; two uncles, Michael Giordano and his family, of Millsboro, Del., and Jason Giordano and his family, of Glen Burnie, Md.; his family at the 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Calvary at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington; several other extended family members; and countless friends.
A visitation was planned on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. A memorial service and celebration of Marquez’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Marquez’s name to Sussex Tech Athletic Department, The Vocational Technical Education Foundation, Sussex Tech School District, Attn: Kristen Hatfield, P.O. Box 351, Georgetown, DE 19947. (The memo line on the check must read Sussex Tech Athletics). Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.