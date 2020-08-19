Peter P. Roenke, 72, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, Del. He was born on March 3, 1948, in Geneva, N.Y., son of the late Richard and Jacqueline Roenke.
He attended military prep school, after which he proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army. He earned master's degrees in psychology and English and owned and operated NAPCO Publishers in Virginia. In 1980, Roenke moved to Delaware, where he started Coastal Images, Inc. (Beach-net.com), a publishing and internet design and hosting company. An active member in the recovery community, he inspired and helped many people who were struggling.
Roenke was a voracious reader and a die-hard supporter of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. He was an avid soccer fan and very involved in the River Soccer Club of Roxana, Del. Above all, Roenke cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Michelle (Cowan) Roenke of Fenwick Island; his son, Pierson Roenke (and Allie Whitcraft) of Fenwick Island; his daughter, Alex Roenke (and James Cirone) of Philadelphia, Pa.; his brother, Michael Roenke of Ithaca, N.Y.; his sister, Jane Theilen of Holyoke, Mass.; his mother-in-law, Marlys Cowan of Lewes, Del.; his brother-in-law, Bill Cowan and his wife, Jeannette, of Lewes; sister-in-law, Jill Stevens of Lewesc; his many nieces, nephews and dear friends; and his loyal canine companion, Scooter, the dachshund.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Beebe Hospital for their compassionate care.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the River Soccer Club; P.O. Box 1366; Ocean View, DE 19970.