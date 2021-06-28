Peter Michael Kangas, 51, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Harford County, Md., passed away unexpectedly on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Feb. 5, 1970, to Thomas Kangas and Elizabeth (Sledz) Kangas.
Kangas was a 1988 graduate of John Carroll School and also obtained his bachelor’s degree from Western Maryland College in 1993. He had been a financial advisor since 1998, starting his career with Morgan Stanley. At the time of his death, he was employed with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA).
He was very active with Boy Scouts of America Troop 281, serving as committee chair and also in a variety of other capacities. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Ocean City Reef Foundation and the Ocean City Marlin Club. He loved all things dealing with the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, trail riding and camping. He was meticulous about his yard and took great pride in the way that he cut his grass. He was a great provider for his family and loved spending time with his two children. He faithfully traveled to horse shows with his daughter Eleni and was involved with the Boy Scouts with his son Tommy.
Kangas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kangas, on Father’s Day in 1994, at the age of 63. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gwen (Humphreys) Kangas; a son, Tommy Kangas; a daughter, Eleni Kangas; his mother, Elizabeth Kangas; and his sister, Ann Thomas. He is also survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jeff and Ruth Berenbach; a sister-in-law, Kim Humphreys-Boyle and her three children, Brooke, Melina and Marlee; and a brother-in-law, Joshua Berenbach and his wife, Melanie, and their two children, Emerson and Luke.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and also from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Kangas’ name to the Boy Scouts of America Troop #281, c/o John Douds, 12 Ronzetti Ave., Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.