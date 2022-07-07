Peter Langford Terry, 82, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, in the care of Coastal Hospice in Salisbury, Md. He was born in New York City, N.Y., and grew up in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Terry received a degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University. In his professional career, he worked for various firms, including Allis Chalmers, Monsanto, Engelhardt and H-Power, as well as consulting on many engineering projects. Developing fuel cells took him from New Jersey to Japan. He also held many patents, some involving space exploration.
He enjoyed many hobbies, including racing his Mini Cooper and MGTD, small-boat sailing, restoring antique clocks and traveling. He was a founding member of the Lewes British Car Club.
Terry was preceded in death by two wives, Trina Scott Terry, his wife of 47 years, and Arlene Ware Terry, his wife of 10 years. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Droogan and her Husband, Jay Droogan, He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jack, Cate and Sara Droogan; as well as his sister, Nancy Levine; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Scott.
At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown DE 19947. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.