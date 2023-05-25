Peter Ewart Carter, 78, passed away on May 8, 2023, while visiting with family in Las Vegas, Nev. He was born May 24, 1944, in Trinidad & Tobago, British West Indies, son of Bernice Mildred Camilla Carter.
He was a graduate of Regis High School in Brooklyn, New York, of Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in classical languages, and of Hofstra University with master’s degree in educational administration. Carter labored in the vineyards of both private and public-school education beginning in 1965, when he began as a teacher of Latin and English at Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn, New York. He enjoyed each one of his positions to the fullest as he traveled across New York, Delaware and New Jersey, enriching the lives of the K-12 student population until his retirement in 2004 as superintendent of schools in suburban Ringwood, N.J.
After retirement, he continued to be called upon to lend his expertise in education in interim superintendent roles, volunteering in the local elementary schools and serving as an expert witness/consultant for several New Jersey law firms. He had also been busy serving in local leadership positions, which included two homeowner association boards, and most recently the boards of the Delaware Botanic Gardens and Cape Henlopen Education Foundation.
His passion for literature and writing was enhanced by his published articles in his local Rehoboth Beach, Del., newspaper, his 2020 autobiography “A Black First” and its 2021 sequel, “A Black First: The Blackness Continues…” in which he shared the trials and tribulations of his 36-year working career and retirement life in education.
During his formal career and retirement, Carter was the recipient of numerous awards for distinguished service in his chosen field as a school educational leader. The most recent being the Catherine McAuley Spirit of Mercy Award from Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School, bestowed posthumously on May 9, 2023.
Carter is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Carter; son, Peter Carter (and Sandra); his grandchildren, Alicia and Olivia Carter; close friends; schoolmates; students; mentees; and those that learned from him in formal and informal classrooms.
His celebration of life will be held May 24, 2023, at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St, Farmingdale, N.Y., with the viewing and wake service from 10 a.m. to noon and a celebration of his life from noon to 1 p.m. The burial will immediately follow, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, N.Y. To honor Carter, in lieu of flowers, people can send donations to: Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School https://www.cristoreybrooklyn.org/ways-to-donate (under donation designation, select “In memory of Peter Carter”); or to the Delaware Botanic Gardens at https://www.delawaregardens.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmdowntown
mortuary.com for the Carter family.