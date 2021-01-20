Sussex County’s (Del.) own “Grizzly Adams,” Pete E. Truitt Jr., 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.
Coming from a colorful background and eventful youth, Truitt found happiness in life’s simple pleasures, such as woodworking, music, gardening, hunting or simply watching the local wildlife. Anyone lucky enough to spend time with him would have learned the benefit of silence, hard work and perseverance, even when things seemed impossible. Truitt was a stubborn and proud man, but more importantly, he was loving, whether he expressed it openly or not.
Truitt is survived by four children, Shannon Trice, Charity (Fuzzy) Truitt, Paden Truitt and Wyatt Truitt and several grandchildren.
The family is welcoming Truitt’s friends and family to The Counting House in Georgetown, Del., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. to celebrate his life with stories and snacks.
Services were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.