Perry Lee “Bud” Porter, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Chesapeake City, Md., passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was a loving husband, dad, brother, son and very special “Pop,” who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Porter was born at the naval base in Groton, Conn., and raised in southwest Philadelphia, Pa., graduating from Bartram High School in 1971. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at McGuire AFB in New Jersey from 1971 to 1975, where he was deployed to Thailand and honorably discharged after four years of service.
In 1975, he began his railroad career as a signal maintainer for Conrail, followed by many years working for Septa management, before embarking on his final employment at Amtrak as an ACELA rail line engineer. In 2014, he retired and moved to Ocean View to enjoy his retirement at the Delaware beaches with his wife, Holly.
He was a master Mason of the 32nd degree in the Ionic Mason Lodge 31 in New Castle, Del., for 37 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Brotherhood Riders of Delaware and a proud lifetime member of the local VFW post. He had many hobbies through the years: playing cards, horseshoes, boating, riding his Harley motorcycles with Holly, playing pool and traveling in his RV. Most of all though, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He loved his dogs, Duke and Daisy.
Porter was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Porter, and his brother Grant Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Holly Porter; daughters, Traci Raftovich and her husband, Dan, and Michelle Porter and husband, Anthony Morgan; stepchildren, Scott Poorman and Michelle Allen; grandchildren, Emma and Callie Raftovich, Logan Porter-Morgan, Scott and Sebastian Poorman, Brent and Lily Allen; his father, Charles Porter Sr.; sister Patricia Porter; brother Charles Porter Jr. and his wife, Bernadette; and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, with a Masonic service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at VFW Post 7687 at 304 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, Md. Due to COVID-19, there is limited seating available. Facial masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing must be practiced by all attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org/donate/memorial-gifts).