Peggy Zellman Welsh, 66, of Frankford, Del., died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Bedford, Ky., daughter of the late Clarence W. Adams and the late Christine (Brix) Adams.
She was vice president of Calvin B. Taylor Bank before retiring.
Welsh is survived by her husband, Jerome E. Welsh, of Frankford; a son, Chad D. Zellman and his wife, Teresa, of Pittsville, Md.; two brothers, Frank Adams of Stone Mountain, Ga., and John Adams of Edgewood, Md.; three sisters, Rose Dunnivant of Aberdeen, Md., Margaret Lancaster of Bel Air, Md., and Linda Young of Rising Sun, Md.; a grandson, Danny Zellman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute (www.tidalhealth.org/about-us/donate). Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.