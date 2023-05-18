Peggy Jo Collins, 73, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home. She was born in Showell, Md., on Dec. 2, 1949, to the late Coleman DuPont Bunting and Florence Virginia (Wootten) Bunting.
She graduated from Seaford High School in 1967. She enjoyed being outdoors and was passionate about her landscaping and flowers. She loved horses. Mister Ed and Greenie are no longer living, but Collins was lucky enough to have them for about 20 years.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Collins was preceded in death by her brother Steven H. Cathell. She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Mitchell and her husband, Steve, of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Andrea Brasure (and Darryl) of Williamsville, Del.; and two brothers, Randy Cathell of Delmar, Del., and Robert Bunting of Potomac, Md. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Macey Mitchell and Brooke Mitchell, both of Millsboro, Del. Collins and her family were blessed with the friendship of Winfred Hastings, who was part of the family. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Line Church Cemetery on Line Road in Whitesville, Del. The Rev. Chuck Reynolds will officiate. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.