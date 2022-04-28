Peggy Ann Bostic, 69, of Dagsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home.
She was born in Millsboro on Nov. 18, 1952, to the late Calvin L. Mitchell Sr. and Odetta Rogers Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lee Mitchell.
She was retired, and held many jobs over the years, including her latest as a clerk at the Good Will Store. She liked to have a good time and enjoyed hosting get-togethers with her family and friends, travelling to the mountains with her husband, collecting pigs and listening to country music. She adored her three Chihuahuas “Angel,” “Baby Girl” and “Little Girl,” who were treated just like one of the family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Winford “Wimpy” E. Bostic of Dagsboro; two sons, Winford E. Bostic, Jr. of Dagsboro and Robert Wayne Bostic, Sr. and his wife Janice of Long Neck, Del. She has three siblings: Cheryl Justice (Greg) of Roxana; Calvin L. Mitchell (Molly) of Bridgeville and George William Mitchell (Tammy) of Selbyville. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Wynnie Lynn Bostic, Rilyn Bostic and Robert W. Bostic Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service was scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.