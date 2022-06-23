Pearl Mae Morris, 95, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Jan. 16, 1927, in Milford, Del., to the late Clifford Waples and Emma Warrington Waples.
Morris provided childcare in her home in Lewes, Del., for many years. She was affectionately known as “Aunt Pearl” to all the children she cared for. Pearl also worked as an aid at Beebe Hospital when she was a teenager. In 2015, she moved to Georgetown to be closer to family.
She was a member of Lewes Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed walking around the park, Wednesday-night dinners with her sons, family gatherings and helping others when she was able. She will be remembered for her caring and kindness, as well as her great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Burton Morris, in 1969, as well as two brothers, Carroll Waples and Earl Waples. She is survived by three children, Peggy Conaway (and Kenneth) of Georgetown, Del.; and Tom Morris (and Marlene) and John Morris, all of Lewes, Del. She also leaves behind a grandson, the Rev. K.C. Conaway, and his wife, Kristy, of Laurel, Del.; along with two great-granddaughters, Keelie and Kaylin Conaway. She is also survived by extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from10 to 11 a.m. for visitation. Interment will follow at Lewes Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Good Ole Boys Foundation, 14392 Sycamore Rd, Laurel, DE 19956. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.